ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Online Grocery Sales On The Increase In Italy, Study Finds

Published on Aug 31 2021 8:19 AM in Technology tagged: Italy / IRI / Online Sales

Online Grocery Sales On The Increase In Italy, Study Finds

The online channel of Italy's large-scale retail trade exceeded a turnover of €1 billion in Italy in the first seven months of 2021, new data has shown.

Last year, the €1 billion-euro mark was reached at the end of October, indicating that Italian consumers have upped their spend through this channel, according to an IRI survey conducted for OsservaItalia, reports La Repubblica.

Summer Sales Boost

In July, sales jumped 20% compared to the same month the previous year, recording a turnover of €107 million.

The cumulative turnover for the last 12 months now stands at €1.65 billion, or 66% higher, year-on-year.

The outlook for August is equally positive, with a turnover of €85 to €90 million expected, representing growth of 0ver 20%.

A detailed analysis of last month's performance shows that practically all product departments recorded very similar growth rates, with the exception of Pet Care, which outperformed, seeing sales rise by twice the channel average.

Mature Phase

Advertisement

According to IRI, in recent months the online channel seems to have entered an initial phase of maturity, maintaining a significant growth trend, but more contained than in previous years.

Currently, the online channel of operators in the large scale Italian retail sector exceeds 2%, a figure that is in line with the average of the Top 25 players in the branded sector.

One retailer that has seen a boost in online sales is market leader Conad, which in July announced a €1.8 billion investment strategy, under which it will enhance its digital capabilities, as well as upgrade stores and expand its private label offering.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Aperol Owner Campari Not Worried About Competitors

Aperol Owner Campari Not Worried About Competitors
San Benedetto Leads Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market In Italy

San Benedetto Leads Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market In Italy
Prosecco Sets New Export Record: Coldiretti

Prosecco Sets New Export Record: Coldiretti
Wine Sales Through Italian E-Commerce Channels More Than Quadruple

Wine Sales Through Italian E-Commerce Channels More Than Quadruple
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Russia's Yandex Restructures JV Ownership With Uber In $1bn Deal Tue, 31 Aug 2021

Russia's Yandex Restructures JV Ownership With Uber In $1bn Deal
A Majority Of Swedish Customers Will Continue To Shop Online, Study Finds Tue, 31 Aug 2021

A Majority Of Swedish Customers Will Continue To Shop Online, Study Finds
Coop.dk MAD And Osuma.dk Announce Merger Fri, 27 Aug 2021

Coop.dk MAD And Osuma.dk Announce Merger
Alibaba Should Align Operations With Consumer Preferences, Says Analyst Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Alibaba Should Align Operations With Consumer Preferences, Says Analyst
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN