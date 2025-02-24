Over 5.5 Million Shop Online In Portugal, Pingo Doce Most Affordable Supermarket

More than 5.5 million people in Portugal, representing 64% of the population, shopped online as of the end of 2024, according to the latest data from Marktest's e-Commerce Barometer.

This is a new record, reflecting the growth of over 200,000 new online shoppers in 2024 compared to the previous year and over 300,000 shoppers compared to 2022.

Online shopping habits are similar between men and women, according to the study. The highest number of online buyers belong to the age groups of 35–44 and 45–54, each exceeding 1.2 million consumers. Nearly 80% of online shoppers are 54 or younger.

Shopping frequency also increased slightly during the year, with 51% of online shoppers making up to three purchases per month, compared to 50% in 2023. The increase is more significant compared to 2022, at around four percentage points.

The e-Commerce Barometer, a regular study by Marktest, surveys 6,000 Portuguese residents aged over 15 to analyse online shopping behaviour, including purchase types, preferred stores, payment methods, satisfaction, and overall experience.

Cheapest Online Supermarket

Pingo Doce was the most affordable online supermarket in Portugal between September and December 2024, earning Deco Proteste's 'Cheapest' seal. Froiz, Continente, and Auchan tied for second place, followed by Intermarché in the third position.

Consumer organisation Deco Proteste tracked prices daily for a basket of more than 200 products across nine online supermarkets in mainland Portugal.

It included Apolónia, Auchan, Continente, El Corte Inglés, Froiz, Intermarché, Minipreço, Pingo Doce, and 360Hyper. This data was then weighted to reflect typical Portuguese household spending.

The simulator uses daily price data, with the cheapest supermarket assigned an index of 100. Higher indexes indicate a 1% price increase for each point above 100.

Delivery costs and some discounts are not included. Supermarkets must have at least 65% of the tracked products available to be included in the index.

Pingo Doce had an index of 100, while Froiz, Continente, and Auchan were at 101. Intermarché's index was 103. El Corte Inglés was the priciest at 109, with 360Hyper at 104 and Minipreço at 106.