Ozon Expands Presence In Kazakhstan With Kazpost Partnership

Published on Aug 16 2021 9:23 AM in Technology tagged: delivery / Kazakhstan / Ozon / Kazpost / Post Offices

Russian online retailer Ozon has announced the expansion of its operations in Kazakhstan through a partnership with Kazpost.

The partnership will increase the total number of Ozon pickup points in the country by 20-fold, with consumers now able to pick up orders from 2,000 post offices around the country.

By the end of the summer, Ozon plans to expand its collaboration with Kazpost, making it possible to deliver parcels to every post office in the country and using the national operator’s courier service for delivery.

Prior to the Kazpost agreement, Kazakhstan-based shoppers could pick up orders at AlemTAT pickup points as well as receiving them through private courier services.

Improved Delivery Services

“Our partnership with Kazpost will enable us to improve delivery terms for customers across the country in short order," commented Yegor Isaev, Head of International Business Development at Ozon. "Now customers from the most remote regions in the country can receive orders from Ozon within walking distance from their home.

"Further development of logistics will enable us to drastically reduce the time needed to deliver millions of Ozon marketplace items to Kazakhstan."

Delivery to Kazpost post offices is free, and the minimum order for customers from Kazakhstan is about KZT 5,800 (€11.60). Customers can choose the most convenient Kazpost location to them when placing an order through Ozon's website or app.

The average delivery time to post offices in the central regions of Kazakhstan is five days, the group said. Ozon’s primary fulfilment centre for Kazakhstan is located in Yekaterinburg, east of the Urals.

Changing Consumer Preferences

“We are taking into account how the world is changing as well as trends and customer preferences," said Kanat Alpysbayev, chairman of the management board at Kazpost. "E-commerce and online services in particular have grown exponentially.

"Kazpost, with its expansive infrastructure and well-built supply chains, is developing rapidly in this direction. In order to develop e-commerce and create convenient options for our customers, we are partnering with domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms."

In May, Ozon reported a 135% jump in orders in the first quarter of its financial year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.