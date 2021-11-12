Subscribe Login
Panama Green Earns ENERGY STAR Certification

Panama Green has been named the first ENERGY STAR® certified transparent door freezer targeted exclusively at supermarkets.

Novum, a leader in sustainable refrigeration solutions, received the prestigious accolade from ENERGY STAR, which focuses on products that achieve a superior energy performance under stringent testing conditions.

 "The US Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR program applauds Novum’s introduction of the Panama Green series, which brings both superior energy efficiency and use of environmentally friendly R-290 refrigerant to the European grocery market," commented Tanja Crk, ENERGY STAR commercial food service product manager.

Panama Green is independently verified to be 56% more energy efficient per litre than the next best-in-class competitor.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

