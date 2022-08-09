Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Penny Teams Up With Cts Eventim, Epay For Ticketing Solution

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

REWE Group subsidiary Penny has teamed up with ticketing company Cts Eventim and payment provider Epay to offer tickets for music, sports and cultural events at its stores.

The retailer has installed a service point machine that allows consumers to choose their event, book a seat and print out a receipt.

Shoppers use this receipt to pay for the ticket along with the rest of their purchases at the checkout with their preferred payment method.

The cash register is directly connected to the technical infrastructure of Epay via a cash register interface, the retailer added.

Additional Services

Marcus Haus, head of marketing at Penny, said, "For years, we have been distinguishing ourselves among our customers with additional services that make everyday life easier and shopping more attractive. [...] Now our customers can also conveniently buy their next concert ticket from us."

Karsten Elbrecht, vice president of sales at Cts Eventim, added, "We are very pleased to have gained further opportunities to reach our customers with our new partner Penny.

"With this cooperation, we will be able to tap into new target groups for a selected range of products. At the same time, the cooperation with Penny will now make it even easier for fans to access unforgettable live experiences."

Online Option

The ticketing solution also features an online option, where customers can book and pay for a ticket in the Penny webshop, the Penny Kartenwelt, and now in the new Penny Ticket Shop.

Currently, the retailer is offering customers the option to purchase exclusive, discounted family tickets for the upcoming Holiday On Ice tour at Penny outlets.

Vincenzo Castaldo, senior category buyer at REWE Group Buying GmbH, said, "We believe in the potential of the new ticketing solution. It is a very attractive addition to the range of versatile event tickets for our customers. And we can rely on an existing and reliable payment infrastructure in our markets as well as in our webshop of our long-standing partner Epay for this innovation."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ahold Delhaize Postpones Bol.com IPO
2
Features

A Rumble In The Jungle – ESM Meets Gorillas' Alexander Brunst
3
Technology

Alibaba Beats Expectations For Revenue Despite Flat Growth
4
Technology

Carrefour Polska Launches InPost Fresh App In Silesia
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com