Penny Teams Up With Cts Eventim, Epay For Ticketing Solution

REWE Group subsidiary Penny has teamed up with ticketing company Cts Eventim and payment provider Epay to offer tickets for music, sports and cultural events at its stores.

The retailer has installed a service point machine that allows consumers to choose their event, book a seat and print out a receipt.

Shoppers use this receipt to pay for the ticket along with the rest of their purchases at the checkout with their preferred payment method.

The cash register is directly connected to the technical infrastructure of Epay via a cash register interface, the retailer added.

Additional Services

Marcus Haus, head of marketing at Penny, said, "For years, we have been distinguishing ourselves among our customers with additional services that make everyday life easier and shopping more attractive. [...] Now our customers can also conveniently buy their next concert ticket from us."

Karsten Elbrecht, vice president of sales at Cts Eventim, added, "We are very pleased to have gained further opportunities to reach our customers with our new partner Penny.

"With this cooperation, we will be able to tap into new target groups for a selected range of products. At the same time, the cooperation with Penny will now make it even easier for fans to access unforgettable live experiences."

Online Option

The ticketing solution also features an online option, where customers can book and pay for a ticket in the Penny webshop, the Penny Kartenwelt, and now in the new Penny Ticket Shop.

Currently, the retailer is offering customers the option to purchase exclusive, discounted family tickets for the upcoming Holiday On Ice tour at Penny outlets.

Vincenzo Castaldo, senior category buyer at REWE Group Buying GmbH, said, "We believe in the potential of the new ticketing solution. It is a very attractive addition to the range of versatile event tickets for our customers. And we can rely on an existing and reliable payment infrastructure in our markets as well as in our webshop of our long-standing partner Epay for this innovation."