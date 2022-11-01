Poland's Grupa Muszkieterów Rolls Out New Cash Register System

Grupa Muszkieterów, the Polish arm of France's Les Mousquetaires, has announced that it is rolling out a new cash register system at Bricomarché and Intermarché stores.

In May of this year, the retailer commenced the pilot of its new cash register system at the Bricomarché store in Strzegom, Poland.

Currently, more than 190 stores have installed the new system and the rollout is expected to be complete by the beginning of 2023.

Self-Service Checkouts

The retailer is also planning to launch a pilot for self-service checkouts and implement a loyalty system.

The self-service cash registers will complement the range of business solutions made available to store owners and will be in a form tailored to the specifics of a given banner.

In Intermarché stores, the cash registers will be equipped with a scanner, an additional hand scanner and a checkweigher.

For Bricomarché, the devices will be available in two versions - either on a pole or mounted on furniture - with two scanners to allow for better handling of bulky goods.

'The Best Solutions'

Marc Dherment, general director of Grupa Muszkieterów in Poland, said, "Our goal is to introduce the best solutions, not only benefiting our customers, but also facilitating the work of our store staff.

"That is why we are implementing a new cash register system with which self-service checkouts will be linked. This is another step towards modernising the supermarkets of both brands of the group and we hope that customers will appreciate it. Every day we make every effort to respond to their needs."

