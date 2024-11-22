52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Q-Commerce Shoppers Opt For Smaller Basket Sizes, DIA Says

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Q-Commerce Shoppers Opt For Smaller Basket Sizes, DIA Says

Quick commerce shoppers in Spain purchase baskets of smaller volume and value but shop on a weekly basis, an analysis of customers by Glovo and DIA showed.

Shoppers who opt for rapid deliveries make an average of 1.4 orders per week, and their baskets are usually smaller compared to consumers purchasing via traditional e-commerce channels such as dia.es, the retailer noted.

Purchases at DIA via the Glovo app include an average of 10 to 15 products and range between €25 and €30 per order on average.

Focus On Fresh Food

Data also revealed that most shopping baskets include various product categories, including beverages, eggs and dairy products and fresh products, such as fruit, vegetables, meat and fish.

Other popular items include bakery and pastry products, frozen food SKUs and drugstore and cleaning products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top three most frequently purchased products via quick commerce are DIA Natural mineral water, DIA Ramblers lager beer and bananas per unit.

DIA Láctea whole and semi-skimmed milk, DIA El Molino bread loaves and 2-kilo ice cubes in bags are also among the top ten most popular products.

The data indicated that quick-commerce consumers are opting for rapid delivery to complement their monthly shopping basket. These include essential products that are needed urgently as well as fresh food.

Shoppers in large cities, such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, place a greater number of orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last-Minute Shopping

The study also found that shoppers use quick commerce at the end or beginning of the week, with a preference for Saturdays.

Soft drinks, wine or beer, and frozen foods, such as pizzas, ice creams and ice, dominate the grocery baskets on Saturdays.

Shoppers place larger but cheaper orders on Mondays, covering a wider range of categories, indicating they are stocking up their pantries.

Sunday baskets reflect typical 'emergency' purchases, such as batteries, eggs, rice, soups, or last-minute orders to fill the pantry, DIA added.

Moreover, Q-commerce customers prefer to make their purchases in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon, avoiding the times of greatest customer saturation in physical stores.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Instaleap Revolutionises Retail With Specialised Solutions For Global Grocery Giants
Instaleap Revolutionises Retail With Specialised Solutions For Global Grocery Giants
2
Technology

Alibaba Combines E-commerce Arms Amid Growing Competition
Alibaba Combines E-commerce Arms Amid Growing Competition
3
Technology

SPAR International And Circana Announce Strategic Partnership
SPAR International And Circana Announce Strategic Partnership
4
Technology

Alibaba Aims To Raise $5 Billion In Dual Currency Bond Deal, Sources Say
Alibaba Aims To Raise $5 Billion In Dual Currency Bond Deal, Sources Say
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com