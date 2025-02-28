REWE Group's Lekkerland Opens AI-Powered Pilot Shop At Frankfurt Airport

REWE Group subsidiary Lekkerland has opened a cashierless, AI-powered outlet in Frankfurt Airport, Terminal 1, in association with Fraport.

The retailer claims that it is the first autonomous store at an airport in Germany.

Located in the public arrivals area, the store is accessible to travellers, visitors and airport staff, offering a convenient self-service experience, according to the company.

The shop features artificial intelligence technology, allowing it to operate without cashiers or sales personnel.

Cameras monitor the items selected by customers and, upon exiting the store, the amount is automatically debited from the cashless payment method scanned on entry.

Receipts are sent directly to the customer’s smartphone, with accepted payment methods including Girocards, Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Frankfurt Airport — An Appealing Location

Occupying 70 square metres, the pilot REWE To Go store offers an assortment of approximately 570 products.

The range comprises fresh snacks such as sandwiches and salads, beverages and speciality coffees, along with ice cream, savoury treats and sweets.

In addition, a selection of travel essentials and drugstore items, including charging cables and toothbrushes, is also available.

Karl-Heinz Dietrich, head of trading and leasing management at Fraport AG, stated that the REWE To Go shop is a valuable addition to the existing network of approximately 280 shops, service providers and food and beverage outlets at the airport.

Mehmet Tözge, vice-president, Smart Stores at Lekkerland, emphasised that Frankfurt Airport is an ideal location for this concept, offering round-the-clock service and a quick, convenient supply of products.

Lekkerland Autonomous Stores

As a pilot initiative, the new shop will provide Lekkerland with important insights into the application of smart store technology in an airport setting.

Lekkerland already operates more than 20 unmanned shops nationwide at various locations, such as loading parks, hospitals, railway stations and office complexes.

In Germany, the Lekkerland supports around 41,800 retail outlets with approximately 3,700 employees and generated a turnover of around €9.1 billion in the 2023 financial year.

Beyond Germany, Lekkerland operates in the Netherlands, under the Conway banner, as well as in Belgium and Spain.

The REWE Group, founded in 1927 and employing around 390,000 people across 21 European countries, achieved a total external turnover of approximately €92.3 billion in 2023.