Technology

REWE Opens New Store In Hamburg Featuring Pick&Go Technology

By Dayeeta Das
German retailer REWE Group has opened a new 1,200 square-metre store in Hamburg featuring its Pick&Go technology.

REWE Group claims that the store, located in Hoheluftchaussee, Europe's largest computer vision-supported outlet, offers various cashless payment options.

Shoppers at the store will have four payment options to choose from: cashierless payment using Pick&Go via app; scanning and paying at the self-checkout terminal; computer vision support without scanning at the self-checkout terminal; or at the traditional cash register.

The retail group is also opening a second store in Hamburg at Altonaerstraße this summer, offering Pick&Go technology for all customers.

Store manager Joschua Zimmermann, stated, "By relieving customers in the checkout area, we as a store team also have new tasks and more freedom for advice, product range maintenance and service. We are using the time for what makes us strong - being there in person."

REWE Group tested the technology in its stores in Cologne, Berlin, Munich and Düsseldorf, before rolling it out to all consumers.

Focus On Data Protection

The technology used in the store focuses on data protection and the images captured by customers are processed sparingly and used exclusively to enable checkout-free shopping in a hybrid store.

The system only records data to identify products that are taken out or put back, REWE added.

The system does not use facial recognition technology and cannot identify customers after they leave the store.

REWE has teamed up with computer-vision technology solutions provider, Trigo Vision Ltd for this project.

The solution provided by Trigo creates a 3D model of a supermarket to digitally map the environment and movements within it, allowing customers to select items and walk out with them while protecting their privacy.

