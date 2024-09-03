REWE Teams Up With Lieferando For Rapid Grocery Delivery Service

German retailer REWE Group has announced a strategic partnership with Lieferando to offer customers an express grocery delivery service.

Initially, the service will be available in over 40 cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, among others, the company noted.

The express delivery service will see customers receiving groceries at their doorsteps within 45 minutes from Monday to Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Lieferando managing director Lennard Neubauerm stated, “As the industry’s first food ordering platform, we welcome one of Germany’s largest food retailers to our marketplace.

“With the new partnership, we are expanding our service portfolio to include REWE’s product diversity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just Eat Takeaway operates under the brand name Lieferando in Germany and Austria.

Express Grocery Delivery

The minimum order value for deliveries is €20 and will depend on the location, the company added.

The service is free for larger shopping baskets, while for other orders it will vary according to distance, starting at €1.99.

The assortment will include over 3,000 products, including the retailer's own-brand ranges ja!, REWE Beste Wahl, REWE Feine Welt and REWE BIO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clemens Uwe Bauer, head of e-commerce at REWE Markt GmbH, said, “The cooperation with the leading food ordering platform Lieferando enables us to further expand our offering in the express segment of the e-food market.

“In doing so, we are underlining our position as a pioneer in the field of fast food delivery.”

REWE reported sales growth of 8.9% to €92.3 billion in its financial year 2023. In Germany, the company saw sales growth of 7.8% to €63.2 billion, while its international business reported an increase of 11.3% to €29.1 billion.

The the number of customers increased by 4.8% to almost 600 million during this period, while the number of branches remained almost the same at 2,123 stores (2022: 2,135).