ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Sainsbury's Saw Biggest E-Commerce Sales Growth In UK Last Year

Published on Oct 8 2021 8:43 AM in Technology tagged: Featured Post / Sainsburys / E-Commerce / Online / Edge by Ascential

Sainsbury's Saw Biggest E-Commerce Sales Growth In UK Last Year

Sainsbury's more than doubled its e-commerce sales last year, according to data from Edge By Ascential, reporting a 120% rise in online sales.

Data from Edge By Ascential's Edge Retail Database showed that Iceland saw the second highest e-commerce sales growth of the UK's major grocers last year, registering a 92% increase, while Waitrose saw 57% e-commerce sales growth.

Elsewhere, Morrisons reported 55% e-commerce sales growth in 2020, followed by Tesco, which saw e-commerce sales rise by 49%, and online only grocer Ocado, which saw e-commerce sales rise by 35%.

Asda saw the weakest e-commerce sales growth of all the 'Big Four' retailers, seeing its online market grow by 13%. In fact, Asda was outpaced by Aldi in terms of e-commerce sales growth, with the discounter registering an e-commerce sales increase of 18%.

Lidl, which did not dip its toe into the online market last year, registered no e-commerce sales growth as a result.

Commenting back in April, at the time of Sainsbury's full-year results announcement, the retailer's chief executive Simon Roberts said, “We have accelerated our digital transformation this year as we focus on serving customers however they want to shop with us. We have more than doubled our online grocery sales and have done this while improving profitability."

2020 E-Commerce Sales Growth By UK Retailer*

  • Sainsbury's 120%
  • Iceland 92%
  • Waitrose 57%
  • Morrisons 55%
  • Tesco 49%
  • Asda 13%
  • Ocado 35%
  • Aldi 18%
  • Lidl N/A
Advertisement

*Data by Edge By Ascential

Most of the major grocers are continuing to ramp up their online capabilities, even as the pandemic subsides – Asda has just announced an extension of its Express Delivery service, while Tesco has said that it plans to extend its Whoosh online delivery platform. Elsewhere, Sainsbury's recently rolled out a digital loyalty scheme.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Finland's S Group Extends Purchasing Agreement With Carrefour

Finland's S Group Extends Purchasing Agreement With Carrefour
More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study

More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study
Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said

Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise

Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Conad Expands Deployment Of Diebold Nixdorf Self-Checkout Solutions Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Conad Expands Deployment Of Diebold Nixdorf Self-Checkout Solutions
Spain's Cabify App Bets On Grocery Delivery Wed, 6 Oct 2021

Spain's Cabify App Bets On Grocery Delivery
Ocado Invests In Wayve To Boost Autonomous Grocery Deliveries Wed, 6 Oct 2021

Ocado Invests In Wayve To Boost Autonomous Grocery Deliveries
Deliveroo Launches Rapid Delivery Service With Morrisons Mon, 4 Oct 2021

Deliveroo Launches Rapid Delivery Service With Morrisons
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN