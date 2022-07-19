Scotland’s Yuu Teams Up With Gophr For Rapid Delivery Service

Scottish grocery app Yuu has entered into a partnership with last-mile, on-demand delivery solutions provider Gophr to offer a 60-minute delivery service for customers in Glasgow.

A subsidiary of United Wholesale Scotland, Yuu will collaborate with Gophr to deliver everyday essentials from over 70 convenience stores across Glasgow.

The partners plan to roll out the service across Scotland by the end of 2022 in a bid to give local shops what they describe as ’a much-needed boost’ in the face of ‘dark stores’ facilitating rapid delivery.

'Last-Mile Delivery'

Graham Smith, head of strategic accounts at Gophr, commented, “Yuu came to us with a very simple plan: to be faster and easier to book with than their rivals. Our experience in the last-mile delivery space and grocery sector means that we can certainly help with the former while not compromising on the doorstep experience.

“We’re always excited to go into partnerships with those who want to make a difference and there is no denying that Yuu has ambitions that match ours. The fact that we can announce such a relationship at a time of uncertainty within the RGD space is testament to the work the team is doing here at Gophr.”

Yuu, Gopher Partnership

The service will offer deliveries within 60 minutes within a two-mile radius of each participating store.

Yuu users will be able to track the progress of their delivery from the store to the doorstep in real-time as well as contact the courier directly, if necessary.

The partnership will enable Yuu to offer a seven-day service, between 8am–9pm, and it hopes to hit hundreds of orders per day this summer.

Chris Gallacher, managing director at Yuu, stated, “We asked some of our retailers why they weren’t getting on the crest of the wave by moving into home delivery. The biggest barriers were having to invest in their own delivery vehicle, getting a driver who is reliable and a platform that reflects the range we have in store.

“Our tech, marketing, e-commerce and operations teams have worked tirelessly to remove these barriers over the past 12 months. This would not be possible without the partnership with Gophr, we are both aligned when it comes to giving consumers a great service at the doorstep. I believe that we’re the only wholesaler offering this type of home delivery platform, not just in Scotland but in the whole of the UK.”

