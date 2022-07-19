Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Scotland’s Yuu Teams Up With Gophr For Rapid Delivery Service

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Scottish grocery app Yuu has entered into a partnership with last-mile, on-demand delivery solutions provider Gophr to offer a 60-minute delivery service for customers in Glasgow.

A subsidiary of United Wholesale Scotland, Yuu will collaborate with Gophr to deliver everyday essentials from over 70 convenience stores across Glasgow.

The partners plan to roll out the service across Scotland by the end of 2022 in a bid to give local shops what they describe as ’a much-needed boost’ in the face of ‘dark stores’ facilitating rapid delivery.

'Last-Mile Delivery'

Graham Smith, head of strategic accounts at Gophr, commented, “Yuu came to us with a very simple plan: to be faster and easier to book with than their rivals. Our experience in the last-mile delivery space and grocery sector means that we can certainly help with the former while not compromising on the doorstep experience.

“We’re always excited to go into partnerships with those who want to make a difference and there is no denying that Yuu has ambitions that match ours. The fact that we can announce such a relationship at a time of uncertainty within the RGD space is testament to the work the team is doing here at Gophr.”

Yuu, Gopher Partnership

The service will offer deliveries within 60 minutes within a two-mile radius of each participating store.

Yuu users will be able to track the progress of their delivery from the store to the doorstep in real-time as well as contact the courier directly, if necessary.

The partnership will enable Yuu to offer a seven-day service, between 8am–9pm, and it hopes to hit hundreds of orders per day this summer.

Read More: Online Grocery Is 'Here To Stay', Says Tesco Chief Executive

Chris Gallacher, managing director at Yuu, stated, “We asked some of our retailers why they weren’t getting on the crest of the wave by moving into home delivery. The biggest barriers were having to invest in their own delivery vehicle, getting a driver who is reliable and a platform that reflects the range we have in store.

“Our tech, marketing, e-commerce and operations teams have worked tirelessly to remove these barriers over the past 12 months. This would not be possible without the partnership with Gophr, we are both aligned when it comes to giving consumers a great service at the doorstep. I believe that we’re the only wholesaler offering this type of home delivery platform, not just in Scotland but in the whole of the UK.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Aldi Netherlands Opens Checkout-Free 'Shop & Go' Store In Utrecht
2
Technology

Amazon Takes On Britain's Tesco With Price Match Scheme
3
Technology

Amazon Reducing Its Private-Label Items As Sales Fall: Reports
4
Technology

US Online Sales During Amazon's Prime Day Jump To $12bn: Report
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com