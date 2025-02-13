52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Simplifying Fiscalisation For Supermarkets: fiskaly’s Cloud-Based Solution

By Editorial
    • Across Europe, supermarkets face the constant challenge of complying with increasingly complex fiscalisation rules, which require accurate and secure documentation of every sales transaction with customers.

    These regulations aim to prevent tax fraud, but often create burdens for retailers. Traditional hardware-based solutions, which require constant updates and maintenance, can be costly and inefficient.

    This is where fiskaly steps in, offering a cloud-based fiscalisation solution that simplifies compliance while improving operational efficiency.

    Founded in 2019, fiskaly revolutionised the fiscalisation market by introducing a digital, cloud-based approach.

    What sets fiskaly apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate with existing point-of-sale (POS) systems without the need for additional hardware.

    This flexibility is particularly valuable for supermarkets, as it allows them to continue using their current equipment while ensuring compliance with local fiscal regulations.

    The fiskaly product is already used in over 600,000 POS terminals and has processed more than six billion transactions for more than 800 B2B partners.

    Core Offerings

    The fiskaly organisation’s core offerings include the SIGN, SAFE, and DIGITAL RECEIPT services.

    SIGN generates unique digital transaction signatures that guarantee compliance with fiscal regulations in countries such as Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy.

    It is completed with the new SAFE solution, which makes sure that fiscal and tax-relevant documents are stored, organised and accessible for up to 11 years – meeting all legal requirements in operating countries.

    DIGITAL RECEIPT offers a way to issue secure digital receipts, optimising business processes and reducing paper waste. All services are fully compliant with the relevant regulations in each country, enabling supermarkets to stay on top of ever-evolving legal requirements.

    The key benefit of fiskaly’s cloud-based solution over traditional hardware-based systems is its simplicity and scalability.

    Supermarkets no longer need to worry about maintaining expensive hardware or dealing with complicated software installations.

    The solution is easy to integrate via an API, and updates are automatically handled in the cloud.

    As European supermarkets face stricter fiscalisation requirements, fiskaly provides a forward-thinking, reliable solution that saves time, reduces costs, and ensures full legal compliance.

    By embracing a digital, cloud-based system, supermarkets can future-proof their operations, preparing for the changes expected with the expiration of many hardware-based systems in 2025.

    Learn more about fiskaly here, or find us at EuroCIS 2025, Booth 10C26.

    This article was written in partnership with fiskaly.

