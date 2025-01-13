Spain’s Alcampo Implements ‘Smart Recycling’ Programme

Alcampo, the Spanish subsidiary of Auchan, has rolled out the Smart Recycling programme – an initiative that it defines as ‘unique in Europe’ – which will see the installation of 56 high-tech recycling containers.

Smart Recycling is an initiative that provides a solution to the containerisation of waste in a simple, intuitive and efficient way.

By 2025, around 49 recycling containers will be available in Auchan’s supermarkets and hypermarkets in Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla-León, the Basque Country, and Asturias.

Seven containers were installed last month: two in Madrid, and five in Castilla-León, joining an existing container in Burgos.

These smart containers simplify recycling for lamps, batteries, small electronics, and fluorescent tubes.

Building on the success of a pilot programme with ten containers, which collected nearly 4,000 kilograms of waste in the first nine months of 2024, Alcampo is scaling up the initiative.

Sustainability Strategy

These containers play a crucial role in Alcampo’s sustainability strategy by offering customers convenience in recycling, diverting waste from landfills, and raising awareness about the importance of recycling and the circular economy.

The smart recycling containers feature five configurable openings for different waste types, a separate compartment for fluorescent tubes, and contactless operation via motion sensors.

Connected technology allows for the remote monitoring of fill levels, automated emptying notifications, and automatic closure when full. The containers’ 50-inch screens display information for consumers about recycling and its environmental impact.

Circular Economy

This initiative is part of Alcampo’s broader commitment to the circular economy, which includes 43 zero-waste stores and sales of upcycled products, like compost, pet food, second-hand clothing, and reconditioned technology goods.

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2043 in direct emissions, by aligning with the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Alcampo’s network in Spain consists of 528 outlets, 80 of which are hypermarkets and 449 supermarkets (129 franchises), as well as 52 petrol stations and an online commerce service.

Smart Recycling is a collaborative initiative in Spain, spearheaded by several recycling organisations, including Ambilamp, Ecoasimelec, Ecofimatica, Ecolec, Ecopilas, Ecotic and ERP.

Its goal is to provide a streamlined, user-friendly and effective solution for waste containerisation and collection.