52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Spain’s Alcampo Implements ‘Smart Recycling’ Programme

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Spain’s Alcampo Implements ‘Smart Recycling’ Programme

Alcampo, the Spanish subsidiary of Auchan, has rolled out the Smart Recycling programme – an initiative that it defines as ‘unique in Europe’ – which will see the installation of 56 high-tech recycling containers.

Smart Recycling is an initiative that provides a solution to the containerisation of waste in a simple, intuitive and efficient way.

By 2025, around 49 recycling containers will be available in Auchan’s supermarkets and hypermarkets in Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla-León, the Basque Country, and Asturias.

Seven containers were installed last month: two in Madrid, and five in Castilla-León, joining an existing container in Burgos.

These smart containers simplify recycling for lamps, batteries, small electronics, and fluorescent tubes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building on the success of a pilot programme with ten containers, which collected nearly 4,000 kilograms of waste in the first nine months of 2024, Alcampo is scaling up the initiative.

Sustainability Strategy

These containers play a crucial role in Alcampo’s sustainability strategy by offering customers convenience in recycling, diverting waste from landfills, and raising awareness about the importance of recycling and the circular economy.

The smart recycling containers feature five configurable openings for different waste types, a separate compartment for fluorescent tubes, and contactless operation via motion sensors.

Connected technology allows for the remote monitoring of fill levels, automated emptying notifications, and automatic closure when full. The containers’ 50-inch screens display information for consumers about recycling and its environmental impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Circular Economy

This initiative is part of Alcampo’s broader commitment to the circular economy, which includes 43 zero-waste stores and sales of upcycled products, like compost, pet food, second-hand clothing, and reconditioned technology goods.

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2043 in direct emissions, by aligning with the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Alcampo’s network in Spain consists of 528 outlets, 80 of which are hypermarkets and 449 supermarkets (129 franchises), as well as 52 petrol stations and an online commerce service.

Smart Recycling is a collaborative initiative in Spain, spearheaded by several recycling organisations, including Ambilamp, Ecoasimelec, Ecofimatica, Ecolec, Ecopilas, Ecotic and ERP.

Its goal is to provide a streamlined, user-friendly and effective solution for waste containerisation and collection.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

SPAR Gran Canaria Rolls Out Online Sales Platform
SPAR Gran Canaria Rolls Out Online Sales Platform
2
Technology

France’s Groupement Les Mousquetaires To Roll Out AI-Powered Shrink Reduction Solution
France&rsquo;s Groupement Les Mousquetaires To Roll Out AI-Powered Shrink Reduction Solution
3
Technology

US Online Holiday Sales Rise Nearly 9% On Mobile Shopping Boom
US Online Holiday Sales Rise Nearly 9% On Mobile Shopping Boom
4
Premium logo

Premium

 Technology

Coop Alleanza 3.0 Targets Young Consumers, Upgrades Operations
Coop Alleanza 3.0 Targets Young Consumers, Upgrades Operations

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com