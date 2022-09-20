SPAR Announces International Partnership Agreement Food Tech Firm Whywaste

SPAR has announced an international partnership with food tech company Whywaste as the retailer seeks to boost its food waste reduction efforts.

The partnership will see SPAR using Whywaste's digital solutions in day-to-day operations to reduce food waste across its store network in different countries.

This is SPAR's third partnership aimed at supporting food waste reduction, following collaborations with Gander and Too Good To Go.

Tom Rose, head of international operations at SPAR International, commented, "At SPAR International we are always looking for new and innovative ways to meet the needs of our customers, which is why our partnership with Whywaste, an end-to-end digital solution for food waste in retail, is an ideal fit for us.

"Technology to support the green agenda is becoming a permanent fixture in retail and SPAR International is wholeheartedly behind this trend.”

Whywaste

Whywaste offers a range of solutions to address food waste-related challenges in grocery retail.

Its advanced digital date-checking app identifies and keeps track of products about to reach their sell-by date. It helps retailers prevent food waste by taking the appropriate action to ensure that the goods are sold.

Results from SPAR stores using Whywaste’s solutions have shown that food waste has reduced by up to 40%, the retailer noted.

Whywaste co-founder and CEO, Kristoffer Hagstedt, added, "We are truly excited about the new partnership with SPAR International. I think SPAR’s philosophy 'Better Together' definitely also applies in the fight against food waste and believe that together SPAR and Whywaste can have a real impact on reducing the waste. That’s what we need from leaders in the industry, to lead in the right direction."

According to reports from the United Nations, almost a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted, while at the same time hundreds of millions of people are starving.

The UN’s sustainable development goal 12.3 aims to halve global food waste by 2030.

