SPAR Austria Introduces Multi-Coloured Electronic Shelf Labels

SPAR Austria has introduced multi-coloured electronic shelf labels (ESL) as it seeks to offer customers a modern and convenient shopping experience.

The SPAR start-up market in Kufstein and the EUROSPAR supermarket in Eugendorf are among the stores where the ESLs have been installed, the retailer added.

By the end of the year, the retailer aims to roll out these labels to around 200 SPAR supermarkets, comprising both company-owned and independently-owned stores.

The smart labels will also make price labelling easier for employees, the company noted.

SPAR Austria CEO, Hans K Reisch, added, “Care is essential when selecting appropriate technology, particularly regarding price labelling for food.

“We have thoroughly tested this option and are pleased that we can offer our customers and employees an innovative and forward-looking solution. The electronic shelf labels are an important step in the digitisation of our company and a sign of our quality and service.”

Electronic Shelf Labels

The new multi-colour intelligent ESLs from VusionGroup and VusionCloud provide accurate product and price data in real-time.

Reisch explained, “Through the four-colour ESLs, we offer our customers the most accurate price, advertising, and product information.

“Our employees now have a great solution to quickly replenish shelves and retrieve information about the item at any time, leaving more time for our customers.”

The retailer conducted multi-year intensive tests for the new electronic labels and made various adjustments.

In this phase, it was found that certain products could damage electronic contact and some power supply systems were prone to errors, the company added.