Technology

SPAR Gran Canaria Rolls Out Online Sales Platform

By Dayeeta Das
SPAR Gran Canaria has launched its online sales platform, as it seeks to offer customers an alternative way to purchase local fresh produce and packaged products.

The service is available in 17 of the 21 municipalities across Gran Canaria, the company noted.

The retailer has teamed up with Uber Eats and Glovo for delivery services.

SPAR Gran Canaria’s online sales platform will focus on flexibility and convenience for customers.

Shoppers will have the option to choose delivery slots from Monday to Friday, between 09.00 and 21.00.

Some stores will also offer delivery services on Saturdays, the retailer stated.

The platform features an option to select in-store collection, for a quick and convenient shopping experience.

Offers And Discounts

Other highlights include dynamic offers and discounts, with special deals for loyal customers and members of My SPAR Club.

My SPAR Club members can see all discounts in their online profile.

Shoppers can place orders via their computers, mobile phones, or tablets.

Orders worth €30 or above via the platform will be free of service and delivery charges, the company added.

Elsewhere, SPAR Slovenia is investing €40 million to expand its fresh-produce warehouse in Ljubljana.

The project is one of the largest infrastructure investments in the Slovenian retail industry in recent years, according to the retailer.

With the upcoming expansion, SPAR will add 20,000 square metres, of which 12,000 will be dedicated to storage areas. This will increase the total storage capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable goods to 26,000 square metres.

