SPAR International And Circana Announce Strategic Partnership

SPAR International, the food retail chain, has announced a key partnership with Circana, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behaviour.

SPAR country organisations will have access to Circana's extensive expertise and cross-industry insights through its collaborative technology solution Liquid Data, which integrates one of the largest sources of consumer data globally.

The collaboration will enhance SPAR country organisations’ access to a unified view of insights on customer loyalty, utilising AI to highlight trends reflected through data, and support their customer-centric initiatives.

Changing Shopper Demands

In a continually changing retail landscape, the SPAR brand objective of putting customers first and meeting changing shopper demands will be supported through this new partnership.

Circana’s industry experts can provide invaluable guidance on utilising Circana's flexible platform to enhance business performance and support customer-centric strategies.

This partnership can help identify ways in which SPAR country organisations identify audiences, activate marketing initiatives, and then measure the effectiveness of campaigns.

Customer Experiences

Tom Rose, Head of International Operations at SPAR International, is enthusiastic about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Circana which will support us by offering our partners great insights to enhance customer experiences.

"Circana is an innovative partner who shares our vision of being locally relevant and internationally strong."

Brad Shelton, Global President of Retail and Manufacturer Collaboration at Circana, said; “We are thrilled to become a trusted partner of SPAR.

"Our advanced technology and analytics will provide the business with actionable insights which will lead to even more highly effective promotion campaigns as well as competitive assessments.

"By partnering with us on market measurement, supply chain, shopper loyalty insights and media, SPAR will be able to quickly access the insights and action steps they need to drive their business forward.”