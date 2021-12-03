Subscribe Login
SPAR Trials Delivery Robot At Erasmus University Rotterdam

SPAR has commenced a six-month pilot programme at Erasmus University Rotterdam, which will see a delivery robot supply products from its on-campus SPAR University outlet.

The delivery robot, dubbed 'Rosie', commenced deliveries earlier this week, and forms part of a collaboration between SPAR University, Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Municipality of Rotterdam, the Metropolitan Region Rotterdam Den Haag and Dutch Automated Mobility (DAM).

According to the University, the pilot project is in line with its objectives to 'create social impact' and develop delivery services that have a low environmental footprint.

Interaction Between Humans And Robots

"We are very interested in this pilot," commented Prof. Liesbet van Zoonen, Erasmus School of Social and Behavioural Sciences. "Our students will have the opportunity to study the interaction between humans and robots up close."

To use the app, customers need to download the SPAR University app, select products, delivery time (between 8.15am and 4pm) and a pick-up point, and pay in advance.

They will then receive confirmation with a code to 'open' Rosie upon arrival. Delivery services are free for the first three months, and after that, the costs are 2.50 per delivery.

"It is important for us to see how our customers react to this service," commented SPAR University's Karlijn Kortenhorst. "We will also look at how we can integrate robot delivery into the daily shop operation.

"From there we will investigate whether robot delivery fits our concept and whether it can be an innovative business model." [Photo by Jonathan van Rijn]

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

