Tailor-Made Solutions For Retailers

Automation solutions from System Logistics assist retailers with modularity, scalability and flexibility.

System Logistics has established itself as one of the leading providers of automated logistics solutions for large-scale retailers, offering solutions that optimise processes, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs. With a modular and scalable approach, the company supports businesses in managing industry challenges with flexibility, enhancing both sustainability and performance.

Luca Canali, Head of Region Europe & Africa at System Logistics, outlines the distinctive features of the company’s solutions, “We typically focus on two key aspects: intensive storage and automated order preparation. In retail, the complexity of operations is driven by ever-expanding assortments and the need for frequent replenishment in small quantities. This complexity is even greater in e-commerce centres.

“Our automation speeds up operations, making them more precise and improving the efficiency of the entire supply chain.”

Optimising Warehouse Space

Furthermore, especially for those managing vast assortments, optimising warehouse space becomes crucial: in this regard, automated storage solutions allow for managing large volumes of goods in limited spaces without necessarily resorting to high ceilings.

The solutions can be customised to meet specific customer needs, considering categories like dry goods, fresh, and frozen items.

“The ability to tailor solutions to operational needs is one of our strengths,” adds Canali. “The goal is to optimise logistics efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance the sustainability of our clients’ operations.”

Reducing storage volumes is particularly relevant in refrigerated warehouses, where automation leads to significant energy savings compared to traditional methods.

However, energy savings are not the only driver of sustainability for companies: the solutions also improve workplace safety, eliminating the need for risky manual operations, such as repetitive handling of heavy loads or working in unfavourable environments like cold storage units.

Competitive Advantage

“Our solutions turn operational complexity into a competitive advantage. Systems like LogiMate, PickMate, and SortMate reduce picking times and optimise warehouse management, generating savings and improving service quality,” Canali explains. “The modularity of our technologies allows companies to quickly adapt to market dynamics while maintaining leadership.

“With technological innovation as a pillar and a strong commitment to sustainability, System Logistics continues to redefine industry standards.”

Range Of Solutions

System Logistics offers a comprehensive range of flexible solutions for large-scale retail. The LogiMate system, based on shuttle technology, maximises picking flexibility, efficiently handling bins and loose items. This system is ideal for high-frequency operations, ensuring a continuous flow of materials essential to the efficiency of retail.

In the food and beverage sector, the PickMate system automates the handling of packages with advanced vision robots, ensuring precision and speed in picking.

In the fresh produce segment, SortMate ensures the integrity of the products. Using anthropomorphic robots and AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), it eliminates intermediate handling, ensuring that fruits and vegetables arrive fresh at retail outlets.

The modular and flexible approach, combined with advanced technologies, provides a competitive advantage, improving productivity and reducing costs, with a positive long-term impact on efficiency and sustainability.

This article was written in association with System Logistics, to find out more, visit systemlogistics.com.