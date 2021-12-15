Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Tamoil And Jolt Launch Ultra-Fast EV Charging In The Netherlands

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tamoil Netherlands and Jolt Energy Group have agreed to instal MerlinOne Ultra-Fast charging stations from Jolt at 33 Tamoil filling stations in the Netherlands from 2022.

Tamoil And Jolt Partnership

Ronald Kempen, general manager of Tamoil Nederland BV, said, "The partnership with Jolt marks the start of a rapid transition to serve our growing customer base, which is electric.

"The MerlinOne Ultra-Fast Charger is an important tool for flexibly scaling our electric charging offering without meeting the challenge of lengthy grid upgrades. We are very happy to embark on this e-journey together with Jolt."

The MerlinOne charging station has been designed and developed by Jolt for charging situations in the city, where the existing electricity grid makes it difficult to offer ultra-fast charging.

“As soon as the project is operational, we can provide electric drivers with their weekly charging needs in 10 to 15 minutes; a significant improvement over existing charging alternatives at home and on the street,” said Maurice Neligan, CEO of Jolt.

Jolt Energy Group

Jolt Energy Group is a Dublin-, Munich-, and Boston-based group founded in 2017 by a team of former automotive and energy engineering executives with the aim of changing traditional city charging.

Jolt is committed to building a network of ultra-fast chargers in major cities over the next ten years.

It uses advanced mobile charging stations with integrated batteries to supplement the weaknesses of the existing electricity grid.

In some cases, this means that charging stations are deployed as battery packs in city streets and replaced with freshly charged units once they are empty.

The partnership with Tamoil will be part of Jolt's ChargeMyCity campaign, which aims to advance the mobility transition in communities by bringing together landowners, financing and charging capabilities in regional charging projects.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Portuguese E-Commerce Market To Be Worth €110bn in 2020
2
A-Brands

PepsiCo Beverages North America Invests In Closed Loop Partners' Leadership Fund
3
Packaging And Design

Continente Launches ‘Fora da Caixa’ Initiative To Improve Product Packaging
4
Supply Chain

Experts Count Coffee Trees In Brazil As Prices Hit 10-Year Highs
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com