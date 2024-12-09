52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Tech For Retail 2024: A Record-Breaking 4th Edition

By Editorial
The curtain has closed on the fourth edition of Tech For Retail, once again demonstrating why it is regarded as the premier event for retail and technology professionals in Europe.

Over the past two days, the exhibition welcomed an impressive +12,500 visitors from all over Europe and showcased innovations from 400+ exhibitors, marking another significant milestone in its history.

A Celebration Of Innovation

One of the event’s highlights was the recognition of outstanding technological advancements that are shaping the future of retail, such as:

  • the winner of the Innovation Award – Reverse.io took the spotlight with its SaaS platform for managing returns, repairs, and after-sales services, redefining operational excellence for retailers across Europe; and
  • Beink Dream, who won the Start-Up Award – the start-up revolutionises the way that ideas are brought to life, and this patented French AI technology enables users to convert simple sketches or diagrams into professional visuals instantly.

A European Hub For Innovation

Tech for Retail has firmly established itself as the place where innovation emerges. Among this year’s announcements are as follows:

  • During the show, Unify unveiled its unified commerce platform, seamlessly merging online and offline retail experiences through advanced order management systems (OMS) and AI-powered in-store apps.
  • At the end of his keynote, Jean-Marc Bellaiche, President of Printemps Groupe, announced that Printemps is the first European department store to accept cryptocurrency payments, thanks to partnerships with Binance Pay and French fintech Lyzi. These announcements underscore the event’s role as the ultimate meeting point for cutting-edge ideas and transformative solutions in the retail sector.

Shaping The Future Of Retail

The exhibition and its seven packed conference rooms tackled critical themes, such as:

  • retail media: transforming data monetisation and customer engagement;
  • AI in the supply chain: revolutionising logistics and operational efficiency; and
  • in-store experiences and local marketing: redefining customer loyalty and engagement strategies.

An Indisputable Success

This year’s Tech for Retail brought together a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, reaffirming its indispensable value to European retailers and tech innovators.

Visitors left inspired, equipped with insights and solutions to help shape the future of retail.

Tech for Retail extends its gratitude to all partners, speakers, exhibitors and attendees for contributing to this incredible edition.

This article was written in partnership with Tech for Retail.

