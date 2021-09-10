Tegut Opens New Teo Store In Ochsenwiese

Published on Sep 10 2021 7:28 AM in Technology tagged: Germany / Grocery / tegut / Teo

German retailer Tegut has opened a new Teo store in Ochsenwiese in Fulda, north of the main railway station and the city centre.

The new store is part of the retailer's recently announced plans to open the digital and sustainable small-format shop in three locations.

"The location on the Ochsenwiese is one of three that tegut... has realised together with the city of Fulda," explained Thomas Stäb, head of sales convenience markets and tegut... teo.

"Here, we are jointly ensuring the consolidation of a sustainable on-site supply in Fulda around the clock and making a decisive contribution to revitalising the district. Through the so-called plug-in modules, we are also creating a meeting place for social exchange, for example, through a wide bench directly in front of the entrance," he added.

Store Highlights

The new store in Magdeburgerstrasse is easily accessible to commuters, tourists, residents and guests of surrounding hotels, with schools, the Esperanto municipal swimming pool and the DB training centre in the immediate vicinity.

"Customers can look forward to a store with numerous special features", Sören Gatzweiler, project manager tegut... teo said and continued, "This Teo here has the most social plug-ins. This is what we call our service stations, which we make available to our customers free of charge and in addition to the shopping experience. These include an e-bike charging station, a book exchange shelf and a dog station for leashing of the four-legged friends."

"And as a special service highlight inside: a larger, more convenient storage area at the payment terminal so that customers can put their things down quite comfortably when paying," he added.

Starting this autumn, customers will be able to send and collect parcels and packages via the integrated DHL packing station before or after shopping at Teo.

Product Assortment

Teo stores offer an assortment of up to 950 products on 50 square metres, catering to customers' daily needs.

Digital sales technology enables shopping around the clock. Self-scanning checkouts and a specially developed app eliminate queuing at checkout counters.

City planning officer Daniel Schreiner said, "The concept is conclusive and very convincing, which is why we were also happy to look for suitable locations together with tegut... The Ochsenwiese is also ideal from our point of view."