Technology

Too Good To Go Expands To Australia

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Too Good To Go Expands To Australia

Too Good To Go, the online marketplace that enables businesses to monetise surplus food, has announced its entry into Australia, its 19th market internationally.

Following on from Europe and North America, where the company says it has saved more than 350 million meals from going to waste, Too Good To Go is aiming to reduce food waste in Australia, where 7.6 million tonnes of food is wasted every year.

Tackling Food Waste

"We are very excited to launch Too Good To Go in Australia, our third continent of operation," commented Mette Lykke, global CEO of Too Good To Go. "This expansion is a significant step towards our vision of a planet with no food waste. We cannot afford to waste food—it's too valuable for society, the economy, and the planet. In fact, reducing food waste is one of the most effective actions we can take to help tackle climate change.

"We invite everyone in Australia to join our global community of 100 million users and 170,000 partners and start making a difference, one meal at a time – bite by bite.”

Melbourne Launch

Too Good To Go has initially launched in Melbourne, and has teamed up with HoReCa businesses including Abacus Bar and Kitchen, Undercover Roasters, ST. ALi, and Wabi Sushi, with more to follow.

Approximately 40% of all food produced globally is wasted each year, contributing to 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to data from the WWF. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has played a significant role in combating food waste, saving over 350 million meals from being discarded. This effort has led to the avoidance of 945,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions.

In recognition of its impact, the Too Good To Go app was honoured with the Cultural Impact Award at the 2023 Apple App Store Awards.

