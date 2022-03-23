Trace One Joins Forces With Product Lifecycle Management Specialist Selerant

Trace One, the largest collaborative retail business platform for the CPG sector, has announced a merger with Selerant, a leading global provider of process-based product lifecycle management software and consulting services for manufacturers.

Commenting on the merger, Christophe Vanackère, CEO of Trace One, said, "This first strategic transaction marks a significant milestone for the company in our journey towards international expansion and growth. It strengthens Trace One's position in CPG product development, enabling our existing and future customers, including brand owners to deliver remarkable products to consumers."

Founded in 2001, Trace One offers a suite of integrated cloud solutions for the creation and management of CPG products. The company serves a global customer base, with a powerful retail and manufacturer community of over 5,000 organisations of all sizes.

Since 2021, Trace One has been backed by Symphony Technology Group (STG), a leading Menlo Park, California based software and data analytics-focused private equity firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management.

According to Vanackère, Trace One is seeking to grow its business across Europe and the US, and views Selerant's "strong footprint in Southern Europe and North America as particularly attractive to our clients and growth strategy in these regions. It's a winning partnership for two perfectly complementary companies," he added.

Supplier Engagement And Transparency

Selerant's formula-based PLM, compliance, and environment health and safety software solutions directly extend the supplier engagement and transparency capabilities of Trace One's core PLM offering, particularly across its private label manufacturer and supplier customers.

"With this new relationship, we'll be able to scale while continuing to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect, all while increasing global coverage, extending our products to retailers, and leveraging Trace One's experience in delivering leading SaaS solutions," said Carlo Colombo, Founder and CEO of Selerant. "We are excited to join forces with the Trace One team to offer an even better value proposition to Selerant's and Trace One's customers."

