New Appointment at Gala Retail Services

Ben McGinn has been appointed Fresh Food Manager at Gala Retail Services. With an excellent background in fresh food management, Ben will manage and support all aspects of Fresh food within the Gala Group, responsible for innovation, training and advice to Gala retailers and their staff.

Ben's vast experience in the Fresh Food retail sector includes successful periods with the Kerry Foods Group (10 years) & Deli Products (3 years) specialising in production , presentation and customer support in the Chilled and Hot food convenience channel. A fully trained and qualified Chef, Ben's experience in Ireland, the UK, and the Czech Republic will be a huge asset to the Gala Retail Group.