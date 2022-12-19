Arla Announces Leadership Change In China

Dairy cooperative Arla has announced the appointment of Harrison Cheng as vice president of Arla China.

Cheng succeeds Xinwei Liu and will be responsible for the execution of Arla's China 2026 strategy.

Liu has stepped down from the role to explore other opportunities and will remain with Arla until 30 December 2022.

Executive vice president and head of the international zone, Simon Stevens, thanked Liu for her service and added, "Her management and partnership-building skills have created a foundational structure that will serve Arla China for years to come.”

In 2017, Liu joined Arla as vice president and head of China and was instrumental in developing and delivering a new strategy and building strategic partnerships.

Under her leadership, the unit improved and stabilised its operations and organisational processes, reported 2.5 times revenue growth between 2017 to 2021, and saw significant improvement in profitability.

Harrison Cheng

Cheng is an experienced professional with strong leadership skills, having worked for A2 Milk and Dumex/Yashili.

Between 2017 – 2019, he served as general manager for Dumex in Yashili Group, responsible for the Arla Baby & Me infant formula brand in China.

Commenting on his achievements, Stevens said, "He delivered significant growth and won market share, and I am very much looking forward to working with Harrison and him delivering that level of great performance again.

"He has high aspirations for the China business and is committed to driving growth building on the strong foundations created by Xinwei and the team."

