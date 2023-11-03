52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Beyond Meat Cuts Annual Revenue Forecast, Launches New Cost-Cut Programme

By Reuters
Beyond Meat cut its annual revenue forecast for the second time this year as consumers curtail spending on its pricier plant-based products and announced new job cuts and a review of global operations as part of a cost-reduction plan.

The company projected about $9.5 million (€8.9 million) to $10.5 million (€9.9 million) in cash operating savings for 2024, mainly from laying off about 65 employees, or about 19% of global non-production workforce.

President and CEO Ethan Brown commented, "We anticipated a modest return to growth in the third quarter of 2023 that did not occur, reflecting further sector-specific and consumer headwinds.

"Even as we implement measures to address those headwinds that are within our sphere of influence, we intend to pursue a further, sizeable reduction of operating expenses to improve our cost structure."

Outlook

Beyond Meat expects 2023 net revenue to be in the range of $330 million (€310.4 million) to $340 million (€319.8 million), compared with its prior outlook of $360 million (€338.6 million) to $380 million (€357.4 million).

The company has been grappling with inflation-weary customers veering back to lower-priced animal meat at a time when it faced rising competition in its plant-based business from Tyson Foods and privately owned Impossible Food.

Meanwhile, the segment has also faced uncertainty around the health benefits of plant-based meat.

Beyond Meat said it did not expect to sustain free cash flow positive operations in the fourth quarter.

The company also estimated third-quarter net revenue of $75 million (€70.5 million), compared to analysts' expectations of $87.9 million (€82.7 million), according to LSEG data.

In October 2022, Beyond Meat had disclosed plans to cut 200 jobs in an attempt to rein in costs.

Read More: Plant-Based Food Alternatives Could Drive Worldwide Sustainability Efforts, Study Finds

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

