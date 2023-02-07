Britvic Names Munnawar Chishty As Marketing Director In Great Britain

Soft drinks firm Britvic has announced the appointment of Munnawar Chishty as its new marketing director in Great Britain, effective later this year.

Chishty succeeds Bruce Dallas, who is taking up the role of commercial growth director.

Matt Barwell, chief marketing officer at Britvic said, "Bringing Munnawar on to the team reflects our commitment to consumer experience, innovation and world-class marketing for our brands.

"The transformation we are driving, particularly in the digital marketing space, will benefit hugely from a hire of Munnawar’s calibre. Without a doubt, she will create a culture in which our marketers, agency partners and of course our incredible brands, will thrive."

An Experienced Marketing Professional

Chishty is an experienced marketing professional, having worked in several senior global strategic and local leadership roles across the FMCG and retail sectors, including Gillette, Scottish & Newcastle, J&J and GSK, among others.

Her notable achievements include John Smith’s adverts featuring Peter Kay and working with the Spice Girls and Gary Lineker on campaigns for Walkers.

Currently, Chishty serves as vice president and global category director of beauty at Walgreen Boots Alliance and leads the global portfolio of beauty brands No7, Soap & Glory and Liz Earle.

She also leads the company's incubator team responsible for digital consumer experience transformation, the gifting team and local marketing teams across the globe.

She has also been a business sponsor of the Racial Equity and Cultural Heritage Business Resource Group at Walgreen Boots Alliance and worked with numerous organisations in the diversity, equity and inclusion sector.

Chishty serves as a non-executive director on the board of Bucks & Berks FA.

Paul Graham, managing director of Britvic, GB said, "She is extremely talented and will bring a wealth of creativity, leadership, and commercial focus to the role, which will help us deliver sustainable growth across our portfolio of owned brands."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.