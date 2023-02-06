Colgate-Palmolive Company Elects Cahillane To Board

Colgate-Palmolive has announced that Steve Cahillane, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Kellogg's, has been elected to the toothpaste maker's board of directors.

Cahillane joined Kellogg Company as chief executive officer in 2017 and became chairman of the board in 2018.

Before joining Kellogg, Cahillane served as president and chief executive officer of The Nature’s Bounty Co., the global pure-play manufacturer, marketer and specialty retailer of health and wellness products, from 2014 to 2017.

Roles At Coca-Cola

Cahillane previously spent seven years with The Coca-Cola Company becoming executive vice president of The Coca-Cola Company and president of Coca-Cola Americas. Prior to that, Cahillane served as president of various Coca-Cola operating groups.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to the board, and are pleased that he will contribute his outstanding experiences and capabilities as a CEO of global consumer products businesses to help Colgate continue to capture growth opportunities across all of our divisions and categories,” said Noel Wallace, Colgate’s chairman, president and CEO.

Lead Independent Director

In January, Colgate-Palmolive Company announced that its board of directors has appointed Lorrie Norrington as lead independent director, effective March 1, 2023.

Norrington will succeed Stephen I. Sadove, the company’s current lead independent director. Mr. Sadove will remain on the Audit and Personnel and Organisation committees of the Colgate board of directors.

Norrington joined the company’s board in September 2015 and currently serves as chair of the Nominating, Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee.

Norrington has experience in several senior management roles at eBay, including president of Global eBay Marketplaces, chief operating officer of eBay Marketplaces, president of eBay International and CEO of Shopping.com.

She is currently an operating partner of Lead Edge Capital LLC and previously held senior roles at Intuit, Inc. and General Electric Company.

