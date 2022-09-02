Subscribe Login
Colgate-Palmolive India Appoints New CEO And Managing Director

Prabha Narasimhan has joined Colgate-Palmolive India as its new chief executive officer and managing director, the company announced.

She brings nearly 25 years’ worth of experience in customer development, consumer marketing and innovation across geographies and multiple categories, including home care, foods, personal and skincare.

Most recently, Narasimhan led the home care category at Hindustan Unilever Limited as executive director and served as a member of the HUL Leadership Team.

CP India added that her appointment was announced in March 2022, and she has been special projects vice president for Colgate’s Asia Pacific Division.

'A Successful Track Record'

Mukul Deoras, president of Asia-Pacific Division and CP India chairperson, welcomed Narasimhan to the company and added, “Prabha has a successful track record of strong performance across categories, and I am confident that she and the team will build on our strengths to grow the business and reimagine a healthier future for the communities we serve.”

Colgate-Palmolive India operates in the oral care category and is involved in manufacturing and marketing toothpaste, toothpowder, toothbrushes, oil-pulling products, and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand.

The business also offers a specialised range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand.

Colgate-Palmolive has reported 9% year-on-year growth in organic sales in its latest quarter, delivering 14 consecutive quarters of organic sales growth.

The company retained leadership in the toothpaste category with a global market share of 39.6% year to date.

