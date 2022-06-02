Discover The Healthy And Fresh Taste Of Korea At K-Food Fair In Paris

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) has announced details about the forthcoming K-Food Fair, taking place in Paris on 8 and 9 July, which will be a meeting place for Korean food exporters and European buyers.

Some 29 exporters of Korean food products – such as fresh food, kimchi, sauces, drinks, and alcoholic beverages – will be in attendance.

At K-Food Fair, internationally recognised and cutting-edge Korean foods are waiting for you. Korean cuisine satisfies both health and taste through traditional methods, such as fermentation, which enhances the fresh flavour of ingredients. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet and experience Korean cuisine, which is at the forefront of this global trend.

K-Food Fair also offers European distributors the opportunity to cross borders and discover new Korean food products. The world of K-Food – which combines innovation and well-being, including premium, organic and vegan, and mixes creativity and practical consumption – is ready to meet you.

Visitors will be able to see and taste the products displayed on site through a variety of exhibition stands. Those who want to organise meetings or business consultations can do so through the on-site meeting platform. Register in advance to discover the diverse range of participating companies.

For the first time since COVID-19, K-Food Fair is taking place at Centre aT in Paris, so this is an ideal opportunity to find new business partners and discover the products of 29 promising Korean brands.

Develop your business opportunities with Korean agricultural and food exporters at K-Food Fair in Paris!

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/kfoodfairparis/.

