Discover The Very Best Organic And Eco Brands In Malmö

Eco Living Scandinavia & Nordic Organic Food Fair returns to MalmöMässan, Sweden on 16-17 November 2022.

The show has established itself as one of the most important trade exhibitions for thousands of wholesalers, distributors, importers, exporters, retailers and supermarkets across Scandinavia and beyond.

This year's edition is set to attract senior representatives from Dansk Supermarked, Holland & Barrett, Life Europe, Lidl, ICA Sverige AB, Hälsokraft, and others, who come to discover the latest organic and eco products from over 500 exhibitors, ranging from organic food and drink to natural health products, and from sustainable beauty to eco-living innovations. Many products at the event will be launching for the first time at the fair.

To make it easier for visitors to discover these up-and-coming brands, the show has launched a Swedish organic marketplace area (called 'Saluhallen') exclusively for Swedish SMEs and smaller scale producers looking to expand into the Swedish market.

The 'Innovation Zone’ will also play host to the latest products launched in the last 12 months, where visitors can vote for their favourite to win in the Natural & Organic Awards Scandinavia 2022.

Exhibitors set to join the fair include KRAV, Bagers, Roserbergs Gård, Yuma Foods, Cocomate, Natur Drogeriet, NaturesPlus, Valentis, SpirulinaNord, Urtekram, Ester by Sweden, Selenacare, Alterbio, Mad Lab, Chamart, Concept Fresh, Oh Mun Good, Casheury, The English Teashop, Tradin Organic, Camelina of Sweden and YiPin Tofu.

To discover more, head to the exhibitor list online at www.exhibitormanual.ecolifeshow.com.

As well as the main co-located events, the show will incorporate three new sub shows: The Natural Health Show, The Plant-based Show, The Natural Beauty Show and a new Free-From Trail.

To register for a free trade ticket, click here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

