Discover Trendy Korean Foods At K-Food Fair Paris 2023

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) has announced details about the forthcoming K-Food Fair, which will be a meeting place for Korean food exporters and European buyers, taking place in Paris on 30 June.

K-Food Fair Paris 2023 B2B will showcase internationally recognised and cutting-edge Korean foods.

Korean cuisine satisfies both health and taste through traditional methods, such as fermentation, which enhances the fresh flavour of ingredients.

The event offers an unmissable opportunity to discover and experience Korean cuisine, which is at the forefront of this global trend.

K-Food Fair also offers European distributors the opportunity to cross borders and discover new Korean food products.

The world of K-Food – which combines innovation and well-being, including premium, organic and vegan, and mixes creativity and practical consumption – is ready to meet you.

Visitors will be able to see and taste the products displayed on site, through several exhibition stands.

Those who want to organise meetings or business consultations can do so through the on-site meeting platform.

Discover the diverse range of participating companies by registering in advance. Transportation expenses may be subsidised, according to eligibility.

Along with the B2B event on 30 June, the K-Food Fair for general consumers will be held from 30 June to 1 July 2023 and offer an opportunity to discover and experience the appeal of Korean food as a customer.

The host, aT Centre Paris, has chosen the centrally located Carrousel du Louvre as the venue, making it an ideal opportunity to find new business partners and discover the products of 30 promising Korean brands.

Some 30 exporters of Korean food products – such as fresh food, kimchi, sauces, drinks, and alcoholic beverages – will be in attendance.

Develop your business opportunities with Korean agricultural and food exporters at K-Food Fair in Paris!

For more information, visit https://forms.gle/KZgwg7vu8EhbEpy58.

