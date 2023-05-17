52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Discover Trendy Korean Foods At K-Food Fair Paris 2023

Share this article

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) has announced details about the forthcoming K-Food Fair, which will be a meeting place for Korean food exporters and European buyers, taking place in Paris on 30 June.

K-Food Fair Paris 2023 B2B will showcase internationally recognised and cutting-edge Korean foods.

Korean cuisine satisfies both health and taste through traditional methods, such as fermentation, which enhances the fresh flavour of ingredients.

The event offers an unmissable opportunity to discover and experience Korean cuisine, which is at the forefront of this global trend.

K-Food Fair also offers European distributors the opportunity to cross borders and discover new Korean food products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world of K-Food – which combines innovation and well-being, including premium, organic and vegan, and mixes creativity and practical consumption – is ready to meet you.

Visitors will be able to see and taste the products displayed on site, through several exhibition stands.

Those who want to organise meetings or business consultations can do so through the on-site meeting platform.

Discover the diverse range of participating companies by registering in advance. Transportation expenses may be subsidised, according to eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the B2B event on 30 June, the K-Food Fair for general consumers will be held from 30 June to 1 July 2023 and offer an opportunity to discover and experience the appeal of Korean food as a customer.

The host, aT Centre Paris, has chosen the centrally located Carrousel du Louvre as the venue, making it an ideal opportunity to find new business partners and discover the products of 30 promising Korean brands.

Some 30 exporters of Korean food products – such as fresh food, kimchi, sauces, drinks, and alcoholic beverages – will be in attendance.

Develop your business opportunities with Korean agricultural and food exporters at K-Food Fair in Paris!

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit https://forms.gle/KZgwg7vu8EhbEpy58.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

'Stable' Outlook For Consumer Products Amid Economic Uncertainty: Moody's
2
A-Brands

Ben & Jerry's Appoints David Stever As Its New Chief Executive
3
A-Brands

Sweden's Essity Kicks Off Sale Of Majority Stake In Hong Kong's Vinda, Sources Say
4
A-Brands

Imperial Brands First-Half Profit Rises On Price Hike Boost
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com