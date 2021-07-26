ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ebro Foods Sells Panzani Businesses To CVC In €550m Deal

Published on Jul 26 2021 8:10 AM in A-Brands tagged: Rice / Pasta / Ebro Foods / World News / Ronzoni

Ebro Foods Sells Panzani Businesses To CVC In €550m Deal

Spanish pasta maker Ebro Foods has agreed to sell parts of its Panzani unit to buyout fund CVC in a transaction valued at €550 million.

Ebro Foods said it will sell France-based Panzani's dry pasta, semolina, couscous and sauces, but will keep the division that makes fresh products and rice.

The company will book a €91 million capital gain from the sale. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, the company said.

The sale is part of Ebro's strategy to focus on premium and fresh products. The company has offloaded in recent months dry pasta units in Canada and the United States.

Ebro Foods Offloads Ronzoni

In June, the business closed the sale of its Ronzoni dry pasta business and the dry pasta plant in Winchester, USA, in a transaction valued at $95 million.

Despite selling the Ronzoni business, Ebro retains a solid presence in the US pasta market, through its Garofalo and Bertagni brands.

Advertisement

Ebro Foods is a leading firm in the global pasta and rice markets, with brands including Olivieri, Bertagni, Garofalo, Santa Lucia, Russo de Cicciano and Roland Monterrat, among others.

In April, the business reported 10.6% growth in first-quarter net profit, to €52.8 million, as lockdowns and restrictions on restaurant opening hours pushed more people to eat at home.

The company described its first-quarter sales performance as 'very positive', attributing it to the good performance of its brands, which remained strong in all their markets.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Spain's Ebro Foods Sees Profit Up 10.6% In First Quarter

Spain's Ebro Foods Sees Profit Up 10.6% In First Quarter
Spain's Ebro Foods Sees Profits Up As Consumers Stock Up During Pandemic

Spain's Ebro Foods Sees Profits Up As Consumers Stock Up During Pandemic
India Expected To Harvest Record Wheat, Rice Crops This Year

India Expected To Harvest Record Wheat, Rice Crops This Year
Feed Fight: African Consumers Hit As Asia Gobbles Up Rice Supplies

Feed Fight: African Consumers Hit As Asia Gobbles Up Rice Supplies
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

2 Sisters Food Group Founder Warns Of Food Shortages In UK Mon, 26 Jul 2021

2 Sisters Food Group Founder Warns Of Food Shortages In UK
Food Tech Firm NotCo Raises $235m In Latest Funding Round Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Food Tech Firm NotCo Raises $235m In Latest Funding Round
Premier Foods Says Q1 Sales At 'Top End' Of Expectations Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Premier Foods Says Q1 Sales At 'Top End' Of Expectations
L'Oréal Creates New 'Europe Zone' In Structure Reorganisation Fri, 23 Jul 2021

L'Oréal Creates New 'Europe Zone' In Structure Reorganisation
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN