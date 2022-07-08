Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Essity Buys 80% Of Canada's Knix Wear For SEK 3.3bn

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sweden's Essity has agreed to buy 80% of Canadian company Knix Wear, a maker of leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence, for around SEK 3.3 billion (€310 million).

Essity said in a statement the acquisition would make it a leader in the burgeoning leakproof apparel sector, predicting the market segment would grow by more than 20% annually in the next five years, excluding Asia.

'Impressive Track Record'

“I am delighted to welcome Knix to Essity," commented Magnus Groth, president and CEO of Essity.

"It’s a successful company with an impressive track record. Essity is now becoming the global market leader in leakproof apparel, which is an important step towards our goal of being the world’s fastest growing company in intimate hygiene, providing increased well-being for customers and consumers."

The world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker this week announced it had agreed to buy Australian leakproof apparel maker Modibodi.

It already offers leakproof wear under feminine care brands such as Libresse and Bodyform, and within incontinence products with its TENA brand.

'Share The Same Goals'

“As a pioneer in the reusable leakproof underwear category, it is a dream come true to partner with Essity," said Joanna Griffiths, founder and CEO of Knix. "We both share the same goals of improving our customers' lives and having a positive impact in the communities in which we serve."

In 2021, Knix reported net sales of CAD 133.6m (approximately SEK 914m) and sales growth of 97%.

Essity expects to finalise the acquisition in the second half of the year.

Read More: Essity's Profit Drops As Input And Distribution Costs Bite

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

General Mills Closes Sale Of Helper, Suddenly Salad Businesses
2
A-Brands

Südzucker Expects Higher Earnings For Current Year
3
A-Brands

Juul Ban Put On Hold As FDA Starts Additional Review
4
A-Brands

Mars Halts Supply Of Pet Food To Tesco
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com