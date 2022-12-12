Fever-Tree Appoints Domenic De Lorenzo As Non-Executive Chair

Mixers brand Fever-Tree has has announced the appointment of Domenic De Lorenzo as non-executive chair of its board, effective May 2023.

De Lorenzo, who joined the board as a non-executive director in 2018, will succeed outgoing chair Bill Ronald in the new role.

He will work closely with Ronald as part of a transition period, before assuming the role of chair.

In June 2013, ahead of the company's IPO in November 2014, Ronald was appointed to Fever-Tree's board as chair.

In May 2022, he informed the company of his decision to retire from the position and step down from the board at the 2023 AGM.

Ronald commented, "Domenic brings exceptional leadership and commercial skills, with a clear focus on performance and a strong strategy skill set.

"Having worked with him in a board capacity since 2018, I can attest to his strength of judgement and proven governance reputation and focus, as well as his personal leadership skills."

Domenic De Lorenzo

De Lorenzo is a qualified chartered accountant with a wealth of global business experience across the consumer goods and beverages sectors.

He has spent over 20 years at SABMiller plc, where he focused on strategy and corporate finance before assuming the roles of chief financial officer and an executive board director.

Domenic De Lorenzo said, "It is a privilege to take on the role of chair of Fever-Tree, a company that I am passionate about.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the board as well as the executive team and supporting the business to deliver on its exceptional global potential."

De Lorenzo will relinquish his position as audit committee chair when he assumes his new role. Fever-Tree will announce his successor in due course.

