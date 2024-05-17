52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

GSK Raises £1.25bn From Offloading Haleon Stake At A Discount

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
GSK Raises £1.25bn From Offloading Haleon Stake At A Discount

GSK has raised £1.25 billion (€1.46 billion). from selling its entire remaining stake in consumer healthcare firm Haleon, the British drugmaker said.

GSK sold around 385 million shares at 324 pence apiece, amounting to a 4.2% stake in Haleon. The company was formed in a merger of GSK and Pfizer's consumer healthcare businesses in 2019.

The sale was at a discount of about 2.5% to Haleon's last close of 332.4 pence on Thursday.

The sell-off will allow GSK to sharpen its focus on vaccines, cancer and infectious diseases, which has been CEO Emma Walmsley's major focus to boost earnings at the drugmaker under its current strategy.

Haleon, in which GSK initially had a nearly 13% stake, was spun out and listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

This sale marks GSK's fourth offload in the Sensodyne toothpaste maker in just over a year.

Haleon Revenue

Earlier in May, Haleon reported first-quarter revenue slightly below market estimates on Wednesday, as volumes declined due to retailer destocking in U.S. and cooling demand for some of its medicines after a surge last year.

Haleon had earlier said that the first three months of 2024 would be impacted by a softer cold and flu season and a slowdown in painkiller Advil's sales in Canada, following a surge in demand last year.

Revenues stood at £2.92 billion (€3.4 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, slightly missing expectations of £2.93 billion (€3.43 billion), according to a company-compiled consensus.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a reported basis, revenue was down 2.2% on last year.

"The miss in volumes more than offsets a (played down) margin beat, outlook no change. We could expect the stock to be an under performer this AM," Jefferies analysts said at the time.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kellanova To Launch Puffed Snack Range Pringles Mingles
Kellanova To Launch Puffed Snack Range Pringles Mingles
2
A-Brands

Swedish Investor AP7 To Back Study On Mondelēz’s Russia Business
Swedish Investor AP7 To Back Study On Mondelz&rsquo;s Russia Business
3
A-Brands

Premier Foods' Annual Profit Beats Market Expectations
Premier Foods' Annual Profit Beats Market Expectations
4
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Carrefour, SONU-AGRO, Skretting Nigeria
Notes From Africa: Carrefour, SONU-AGRO, Skretting Nigeria
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com