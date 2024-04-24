Haleon Names Dawn Allen As New Finance Chief

Consumer healthcare firm Haleon has appointed Tate & Lyle executive Dawn Allen as its new chief financial officer, effective 1 November 2024.

She will succeed Tobias Hestler, who has decided to step down from the role, citing a long-term health condition, the company added.

Hestler will remain with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition after stepping down from its board on 1 November 2024.

Brian McNamara, chief executive of Haleon, commented, “She [Dawn Allen] has a proven track record as a CFO with extensive consumer and international experience and will be a great addition to our executive team.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Tobias for his significant contribution in creating Haleon as a standalone business and for the close partnership over the last few years. He has played a critical role in shaping and building Haleon’s foundations and putting us on a path for long-term success.”

Dawn Allen

Allen is an experienced professional, currently serving as the finance chief of Tate & Lyle plc.

Before joining Tate & Lyle, she spent 25 years with Mars Inc. in various roles of increasing importance, including that of global CFO and VP of global transformation.

She also held several senior financial roles in Europe and the US before her career with Mars.

Allen also currently serves as a non-executive director and member of the audit and risk committee of ITV plc.

Chief Human Resources Officer

Elsewhere, the company has appointed Line De Decker as its new chief human resources officer, effective 1 August.

De Decker brings over 27 years' worth of experience to the role and has worked with GSK and DuPont, having started her career at PWC.

Currently, she serves as the chief people and sustainability officer at Aliaxis, a manufacturer and distributor of plastic piping systems.