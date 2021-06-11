ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Henkel Sells Two Non-Core Brands

Published on Jun 11 2021 10:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Consumer Goods / Henkel / Right Guard / Dry Idea

Henkel Sells Two Non-Core Brands

German consumer goods group Henkel has closed the sale of Right Guard and Dry Idea brands, which it described as 'non-core', to Thriving Brands LLC for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction includes trademark rights and access to product formulations, Henkel added.

The transaction, effective 1 June 2021, is another milestone in the company's ambition to actively shape its portfolio – an important pillar of its Purposeful Growth agenda.

Last year, Henkel said it had identified brands and categories with a total sales volume of more than €1 billion, mainly in its consumer units, of which around 50% were marked to be divested or discontinued by 2021.

The company identified both Right Guard and Dry Idea as non-core activities within the Henkel Beauty Care portfolio.

'A Winning Portfolio'

Henkel CEO, Carsten Knobel, said, "Shaping a winning portfolio is a key element of our strategic agenda for purposeful growth. Our active portfolio management is an important driver in making our business successful for the future to win the 20s.

"This includes high-impact acquisitions, which are an integral part of our strategy, as well as divestments and discontinuations. The divestment will allow us to focus on and better support our core brands and categories within our Beauty Care business unit."

Right Guard is a men's grooming brand offering antiperspirants and shower gels and mainly focuses on the US and UK markets.

Dry Idea is a North American antiperspirant brand for women.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Earth Day: COVID-19 Has Increased Interest In 'Conscious Consumption'

Earth Day: COVID-19 Has Increased Interest In 'Conscious Consumption'
Ontex Adds New Members To Its Board Of Directors

Ontex Adds New Members To Its Board Of Directors
Hempburger To Go? Thai Consumer Goods Firms Pile Into Legal Cannabis Trade

Hempburger To Go? Thai Consumer Goods Firms Pile Into Legal Cannabis Trade
Henkel Expects Recovery In 2021, Sees Sales Down 4.3%

Henkel Expects Recovery In 2021, Sees Sales Down 4.3%
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Hindustan Unilever Names New Executive Director Fri, 11 Jun 2021

Hindustan Unilever Names New Executive Director
Spanish Cake Producer Reina Acquires Portugal’s Condi Fri, 11 Jun 2021

Spanish Cake Producer Reina Acquires Portugal’s Condi
Mars Steps Up Marine Sustainability Targets Fri, 11 Jun 2021

Mars Steps Up Marine Sustainability Targets
Raisio Updates Strategy For Its 'Good Food Plan' Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Raisio Updates Strategy For Its 'Good Food Plan'
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN