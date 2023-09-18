52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Hero Group Divests Nordic Gluten-Free Business To Dr. Schär

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Swiss food firm Hero Group has reached an agreement with Italian gluten-free producer Dr. Schär for the sale of the Semper Gluten-Free business in the Nordics.

This divestiture will allow Hero Group to focus on its three core categories: baby and toddler food/snacks, healthy snacks, and natural spreads, the company noted.

Dr. Schär will take over the entire gluten-free product portfolio, including the traditional Swedish crispbread, an iconic product of the Nordic countries.

The deal will allow the business to grow with Dr. Schär, which produces gluten-free nutrition and food for people with special nutritional needs. It will help Dr. Schär consolidate its leadership in the gluten-free category in the region.

Both Hero Group and Dr. Schär are family-owned businesses sharing similar corporate values, making Dr. Schär an ideal fit for continuing the success of the gluten-free business of Semper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deal

The acquisition includes the crispbread facility in Korsnäs, Sweden, and the transfer of personnel dedicated to the business in Sweden.

Founded in 1939 and part of Hero Group since 2006, Semper offers leading brands within baby and toddler food, milk, gluten-free, and healthy snacks categories in the Nordics.

It has around 300 employees in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark, with net sales of around SEK 1.5 billion (€126.2 million).

The transaction, whose financial details were not disclosed, is expected to close on 31 December 2023, subject to the completion of union negotiations and formal transaction procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hero Group was supported in the transaction by Eversheds Sutherland, MCF Corporate Finance, and Ernst & Young (EY).

Last year, Hero Group sold its UK-based gluten-free business, Juvela, to investment firm S-Ventures.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Britvic Ireland To Invest €6m In Ballygowan Facility
2
A-Brands

European Parliament Sets Rules For Organic Pet Food
3
A-Brands

Fleury Michon Reports 12.8% Increase In Sales In First Half
4
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Kenya Breweries Limited, Vital, Oyster Agribusiness
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com