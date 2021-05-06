ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Kellogg Raises Full-Year Forecasts On Resilient Pandemic Demand

Published on May 6 2021 1:59 PM in A-Brands tagged: Kellogg / Pringles / Quarterly Reports / Pop-Tarts / Breakfast Cereals / Cheez-Its

Kellogg Raises Full-Year Forecasts On Resilient Pandemic Demand

Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co raised annual forecasts and beat first-quarter sales and profit estimates on Thursday, helped by a sustained snacking boom that began during the pandemic but continues even as the US economy reopens.

Fresh restrictions in several parts of the world, including France, the United Kingdom and parts of Asia early this year has also fuelled demand for cereals, snacks and frozen foods as consumers staying indoors seek comfort in food.

Kellogg, which also makes Pringles, Cheez-Its and Pop-Tarts, projected full-year organic net sales to be about flat, compared to its previous estimate of a decline of about 1%.

In February of this year, the company posted a rare profit miss and forecast a decline in organic revenue growth for 2021, as demand for its breakfast cereals and snacks declined from the strong levels seen during last year's lockdowns.

Quarterly Report

Net sales rose to $3.58 billion in the quarter ended 3 April from $3.41 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $3.38 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company climbed to $368 million, or $ 1.07 per share, from $347 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned $1.11 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 96 cents per share.

Last week, the company announced that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on 15 June 2021, to share owners of record at the close of business on 1 June 2021.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Packaged Food Giants Push Direct Online Sales To Gauge Consumer Tastes

Packaged Food Giants Push Direct Online Sales To Gauge Consumer Tastes
Kellogg Forecasts 2021 Demand Decline After Lockdown Snack-Fest

Kellogg Forecasts 2021 Demand Decline After Lockdown Snack-Fest
Pringles Unveils New Recyclable Paper Packaging Format

Pringles Unveils New Recyclable Paper Packaging Format
Kellogg Raises Annual Profit Forecast As Pandemic Boosts Demand

Kellogg Raises Annual Profit Forecast As Pandemic Boosts Demand
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Beyond Meat Sees Greater Losses Than Expected, Cites Restaurant Closures Fri, 7 May 2021

Beyond Meat Sees Greater Losses Than Expected, Cites Restaurant Closures
Notes From Africa: Naivas, Zambian Breweries, Mehadrin, Refriango, Komadi Beverages Fri, 7 May 2021

Notes From Africa: Naivas, Zambian Breweries, Mehadrin, Refriango, Komadi Beverages
Nestlé Launches New Pea-Based Milk Alternative Thu, 6 May 2021

Nestlé Launches New Pea-Based Milk Alternative
Henkel Raises Outlook As Demand For Adhesives Rebounds Thu, 6 May 2021

Henkel Raises Outlook As Demand For Adhesives Rebounds
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN