Kraft Heinz Appoints New Independent Board Member

The Kraft Heinz Company has announced that its board has appointed Diane Gherson as a director and member of the compensation committee, effective 3 November 2022.

Most recently, Gherson served as chief human resources officer at IBM, responsible for a workforce comprising more than 340,000 people across approximately 175 countries.

Under her leadership, IBM was engaged in a transformation and portfolio shift and she oversaw the digital transformation of the company’s HR function, incorporating AI and automation across the company’s offerings.

She also championed the company’s global adoption of design thinking and agile methods at scale, as an example, driving a company-wide overhaul of performance management.

In 2020, also Gherson's last year with the company, IBM was ranked #3 on Forbes 2020 World’s Best Employer list and #3 on the Wall Street Journal Management/Drucker Institute 2020 Best Managed Companies.

'Valuable' Experience

Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors of The Kraft Heinz Company, said, "With her 18 years in senior leadership positions at IBM, she brings expertise in redesigning management systems to help shape a culture of continuous learning, innovation and agility, which is an experience that is especially valuable to the board.”

Currently, Gherson is a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School and serves on the board of the national academy of human resources.

Previously, she was a member of the board of software firm Ping Identity Holding Corp until it was acquired in October 2022.

Commenting on her new role, Gherson said, “Having been through a large-scale transformation in my time at IBM, I look forward to bringing key learnings to this position and supporting Kraft Heinz as it continues its strong growth.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.