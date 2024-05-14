52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Considers Sale Of Oscar Mayer Business: Report

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Kraft Heinz Considers Sale Of Oscar Mayer Business: Report

Kraft Heinz is exploring a sale of its Oscar Mayer meats business that could fetch anything between $3 billion to $5 billion (€2.8 billion to €4.6 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Oscar Mayer business, known for hot dogs, bacon, ham, and bologna products, has had to deal with declining consumer demand in the face of a shift to healthier options.

The company also wrote down the value of its Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands in 2019.

Kraft Heinz has tapped Bank of America and Centerview Partners to gauge interest in the business, the report said.

While it is not clear as to who might be interested in purchasing the business, but potential buyers could include private-equity firms or other food-industry players, WSJ added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also notes the possibility that no transaction may materialise.

Kraft Heinz declined to comment on the report.

Before its merger with H.J. Heinz in 2015, Kraft Foods had planned to spin Oscar Mayer into a separate segment in 2007.

First-Quarter Performance

Recently, the Heinz tomato ketchup maker missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter sales as inflation-weary consumers pushed back on higher prices of its branded lunch combos, meat cold cuts and mac and cheese.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall volumes for the quarter fell 3.2 percentage points, while prices rose 2.7 percentage points across Kraft-Heinz's portfolio.

Volumes decline in its biggest North America segment eased, down 3.7 percentage points from last year's drop of 6.5 percentage points.

The company posted net sales of $6.41 billion (€6.01 billion) in the three months ended 30 March, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.43 billion (€6.03 billion), according to LSEG data.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

P&G Plans To Downplay Its Corporate Name In Ads During Paris Olympics
P&amp;G Plans To Downplay Its Corporate Name In Ads During Paris Olympics
2
A-Brands

Premier Foods Appoints Malcolm Waugh As Non-Executive Director
Premier Foods Appoints Malcolm Waugh As Non-Executive Director
3
A-Brands

Ben & Jerry's Board Says Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests Are 'Essential' To Democracy
Ben &amp; Jerry's Board Says Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests Are 'Essential' To Democracy
4
A-Brands

Nestlé Invests In Ocean 14 Capital’s Fund I To Support Purina’s Sustainability Journey
Nestl&eacute; Invests In Ocean 14 Capital&rsquo;s Fund I To Support Purina&rsquo;s Sustainability Journey
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com