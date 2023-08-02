52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Misses Quarterly Sales Estimates As Higher Prices Dent Volumes

By Reuters
Share this article

Kraft Heinz missed quarterly sales estimates as inflation-hit customers bought fewer packaged meals and condiments, discouraged by higher product prices.

US packaged food makers have kept their product prices higher for more than two years to shield their margins from a surge in costs of labour, raw materials and transportation, but the benefits are starting to fade as consumers grow more price-conscious.

During the quarter, Kraft's volumes fell 7 percentage points from last year as customers hunted for cheaper alternatives for its ready-to-eat meals and snacks, sauces and cooking essentials, and traded down to private-label brands.

The Heinz ketchup maker's net sales rose to $6.72 billion (€6.1 billion) in the second quarter ended 1 July, from $6.55 billion (€6 billion) last year. Analysts on average had expected $6.81 billion (€6.2 billion), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It logged adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share for the quarter, above analysts' estimate of 76 cents per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Headwinds In The Second Quarter'

Kraft Heinz CEO and chair of the board, Miguel Patricio said, "While we did face headwinds in the second quarter, particularly within US market share performance, the action plans we laid out in the first quarter resulted in share trend improvement each month.

"We expect these action plans, along with continued strong execution from our teams, to drive momentum through the second half of the year. Overall, our results give me confidence in the direction we are headed. As a result, we are reiterating our full-year outlook."

For its financial year 2023, the company now expects organic net sales growth of 4% - 6% compared to the previous financial year.

It has also forecast adjusted EBITDA in constant currency to range between 4% - 6%, or 6% to 8% when excluding the impact from lapping a 53rd week in 2022.

Article by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

JDE Peet's Lowers Earnings Target Due To Shift To Local Brands In Russia
2
A-Brands

Kerry Group Reports 5.1% Increase In Revenue In First Half
3
A-Brands

Starbucks Misses Quarterly Sales Estimates, Sees Lasting China Rebound
4
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners To Acquire Coke's Philippines Business, Reports H1 Results
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com