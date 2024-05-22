McCormick Adds Valarie Sheppard To Its Board Of Directors

Spice maker McCormick & Company has appointed Valarie Sheppard to its board of directors, effective 1 June 2024.

Sheppard is a former Procter & Gamble executive with more than 35 years of experience in finance and accounting, the company noted.

Brendan M Foley, president and CEO of McCormick, commented, "Ms Sheppard's global finance and accounting experience will be invaluable to McCormick as a global leader in flavour, with brands sold in over 150 countries and territories.

"Her broad CPG industry knowledge and commercial experience make her an excellent fit for McCormick. I look forward to working with Valarie and the rest of the board to oversee our strategic direction and advance our leadership and differentiation."

Valarie Sheppard

Sheppard led P&G's global finance, accounting, and treasury operations teams in over 65 countries before her retirement in 2021.

She served in various senior financial leadership positions within the company over her tenure, including finance and accounting roles in the fabric care, home care, and beauty businesses, as well as assignments in Europe and Asia.

During her career with P&G, Sheppard was instrumental in the financial integration of Gillette, the largest acquisition in the company's history, McCormick said.

She also brings additional audit and public accounting experience to McCormick from previous roles as senior vice president and P&G comptroller and treasurer, where she frequently interacted with the company's audit committee.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Masters in Science in Industrial Administration from Purdue University.

Board Of Directors

Sheppard's appointment is part of the board's commitment to ensure that it has a relevant mix of skills and experiences that complement McCormick's strategy and promote effective governance practices, the company noted.

With Sheppard's appointment, the board of directors of McCormick will comprise 13 members, including 11 independent directors.