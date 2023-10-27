Nordic Organic Food Fair & Eco Living Scandinavia Reveals Speaker Line-Up

Nordic Organic Food Fair & Eco Living Scandinavia has revealed its unmissable speaker programme for its show that returns to MalmöMässan on 15-16 November.

Big names, including Euromonitor international, KRAV, EgenVårdDistribution, Organic Denmark, IFOAM, Organic Sweden, NATRUE, Ecocert, NOC Sweden, Scandinavian Mind - and more - will deliver important insights and research for visiting buyers and retail professionals.

A few notable sessions include:

The Big Nordic Organic Debate

Nordic leaders will share their insight into the Nordic markets, emerging trends, the effects of a war, and how a Nordic collaboration is key to growing organic market share.

Ten Trends To Watch In 2024

Mary Allan, President & Founder of Natural Brand Works will highlight the main trends within natural, organic and sustainable products that visitors have to keep watch of in 2024.

EgenVårdDistribution: LIVE Pitch To The Buyer

Six hand-picked exhibitors will pitch their products to a panel of EgenvårdDistribution buyers looking for their next bestsellers in VMS, snacks, homeware and non-food products.

Why Organic Should Be Part Of The Plant-Based Agenda

Based on new market analyses by Dennis Hvam, International Market Director of Organic Denmark, will explore consumer preferences within the green segment (vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians) to that of the organic segment.

Organic Food Stagnation: Building New Roadmap For Success

Organic food producers need to find new ways to sell to consumers and return to sales growth in the long run. Rasa Vaičiūnienė, Consultant at Euromonitor International, will go through case studies on how focusing on supply chain, ingredient origin and health attributes can help amplify organic food sales.

Exploring Sustainability Trends And Innovations In Beauty Industry

Viktoria Potko, Label & Events Officer, NATRUE will explore how the cosmetics industry is going green and making a positive impact.

To view the full seminar programme, visit www.nordicorganicexpo.com/seminars.

