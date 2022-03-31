NOUKYMAS is a Spanish company specialised in cosmetic products for pets since 2004. It offers a large range of products for the care and maintenance of pets.

This includes hygiene products, such as shampoos and perfumes, for both dogs and cats, as well as flea, mosquito and tick products in different formats (necklace and spot-on) with natural extracts.

All NOUKYMAS products are tested according to pharmaceutical and veterinary controls, with the company also able to produce under private brands.

NOUKYMAS’s quality guarantee is based on the specialisation of its team, the adequacy of its equipment, and its installations. Its quality policy is based on monitoring the latest standards, as well as fulfilling its customers’ specific conditions.

All its products are also environmentally friendly, using only natural ingredients and the best raw materials, while the company complies with all regulations and certificates associated with the manufacture and commercialisation of pet products at both national and European levels.

All NOUKYMAS products are registered and guaranteed for sale internationally.

NOUKYMAS is part of DOPAN PACKAGING, a leading firm in the production of single-use sachets, cosmetics, biocides, and other products for both human and animal use. All products are tested under pharmaceutical, veterinary and chemical controls.

DOPAN PACKAGING’s vision is to be a leading firm in the third-party packaging sector, as well as a reference point in the market within a socially responsible framework.

