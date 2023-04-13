52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PZ Cussons Revenue Rises On Better Margins, Price Increases

By Reuters
Share this article

PZ Cussons Plc reported higher quarterly like-for-like revenue, buoyed by an improvement in the soap maker's margins due to price hikes earlier in the year, and its strong performance in the Europe and Americas markets.

Consumer-facing companies have been raising prices to fight margin pressures from elevated costs of everything from raw materials, transport and labour. This has also offset lower consumer spending so far.

"We remain confident in delivering against 2023 expectations and that further strategic progress will be made in the balance of full year and into 2024," CEO Jonathan Myers said in a statement.

Popular Products

The Manchester-based company said performance in Europe and the Americas was buoyed by strong demand for its self-tanning brand, St. Tropez US and the combined Imperial Leather and Cussons Creations portfolio.

St. Tropez is known to be popular among celebrities including reality television star Kim Kardashian and American model Ashley Graham.

However, the company's robust trading was partly offset in Africa, one of PZ Cusson's main markets, due to disruption in demand in Nigeria in February due to bank note changes and the elections.

The maker of Carex hand wash saw a 6.2% rise in like-for-like revenue for the quarter ended 4 March to £166 million (€188.7 million).

In February, the soap maker reported a fall in half-year operating margin due to high costs, although price increases pushed up profit. Its adjusted operating profit margin of 9.9% came in below a market consensus of 10.4%, according to Barclays analysts.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Imperial Brands Expects First-Half Revenue Drop On Russia Exit
2
A-Brands

LVMH Flags Strong Chinese Rebound, US Slowdown
3
A-Brands

Kellogg Company 'On Track' To Achieving Equity, Diversity And Inclusion Goals
4
A-Brands

Bel Partners With Climax Foods On Plant-Based Cheese Development
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com