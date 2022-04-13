PZ Cussons Warns Of Challenging Months Ahead As Costs Surge

Soap maker PZ Cussons Plc has warned of challenging months ahead as input costs in the consumer sector are on the rise and household budgets may come under pressure amid broadening inflationary risks.

The Manchester-based company reported third-quarter like-for-like revenue up 8.5%, compared with a year-ago period, and nearly 14% higher from pre-pandemic levels.

"While the coming months will continue to be challenging for us and the wider consumer goods sector, the strength of our brands and our strategic progress gives me confidence in the long-term prospects for the business," chief executive officer Jonathan Myers said in a statement.

Divisional Performance

Revenue in its hygiene segment increased 7.7%, with all major brands witnessing growth and more than offsetting the decline in its Carex range.

The baby category saw revenue up 0.9%, with a softer performance in Cussons Baby offset by good growth in Rafferty's Garden.

In the beauty segment, revenue declined -1.7% as strong growth across most of the business was offset by the decline in St.Tropez US, the company added.

Consumer Price Inflation

British consumer price inflation leapt to 7.0% in March, its highest since March 1992, official figures showed on Wednesday, intensifying the cost-of-living squeeze faced by households.

The maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex hand wash said higher prices charged by the company partially offset cost headwinds in the third quarter.

PZ Cussons stood pat on its full-year outlook, and forecast like-for-like revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit to be within its current expectations.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.